Augusta pageant queen uses platform to 'Make America Cute Again'

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One local woman has put her own twist on a presidential saying -- she wants to "Make America Cute Again", as she competes for the title of Miss Georgia 2020.

Lakethia Albert was Miss Augusta USA 2018, now she's Miss Heart of Augusta USA 2020. She's taking time to clean up her city ahead of the pageant this month.

"We're going to start at home, right here in Augusta by cleaning up the roads and we're going to make it a weekly process," Albert said.

As Miss Heart of Augusta USA 2020, Albert is preparing to compete at the next level in Miss Georgia USA 2020. She needed to raise money so she created her own platform, 'beauty and unity'.

Now she's using it to make a difference.

"We're utilizing it now to raise money for the Children's Hospital of Georgia and a local organization, Child's Enrichments," Albert said.

They are two causes close to her heart. As a kid, Albert spent time at CHOG being treated for epilepsy.

"I'm a survivor. I spent some time there as a child."

As an adult she was an early education teacher, joining the fight against child abuse and child neglect.

"It just inspired me to see how I could help outside of the classroom, help parents, teachers, and the children connect outside of the classroom."

In the end, Albert is on a mission to help better her community and inspire young girls.

"My ultimate goal is to help, like I said, other young ladies and to help just to show people how we could make the world beautiful by being in unity."

Winning the crown of Miss Georgia, and maybe Miss Universe one day would just be a plus.

Albert will compete in Miss Georgia USA 2020 in a week and a half. ​the preliminary round is on November 22nd and the final round will be on the 23rd.

