Augusta native selected to serve on Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has selected Augusta native Carla Wong McMillian to serve on the state Supreme Court.

McMillian currently serves as a judge for the Court of Appeals of Georgia. Prior to that, she served as a judge for the State Court of Fayette County, associate and then partner with Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP, and law clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

McMillian earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University and law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. She and her family live in Tyrone. She obtained her high school diploma from the Westminster Schools of Augusta, graduating as valedictorian of her class.

Born in Augusta, McMillian will become the first Asian American woman in the Southeast to be appointed to the state’s highest court.

She took office on the Court of Appeals in January 2013.

Kemp also named Judges Verda M. Colvin and John A. “Trea” Pipkin III to serve on the Georgia Court of Appeals.

