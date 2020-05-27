This Augusta native is playing a key role in today's space launch

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Dana Hutcherson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A SpaceX rocket is ready to boost two NASA astronauts into orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and an Augusta native is part of the launch team.

Dana Hutcherson is deputy program manager of the commercial crew program. She says she’s anxious and excited about the launch.

MORE | https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/SpaceX-ready-to-launch-NASA-astronauts-back-on-home-turf-570797051.html

“Just talking with my neighbors, my friends and my family, and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna get to see this again — the astronauts launching back from the U.S. and our local area’ … and I think it’s exciting to share that with our community and our folks,” she said.

She graduated from Evans High School and went on to Georgia Tech before landing a job at NASA, just in time to work on the last flight of space shuttle Endeavor.

The launch will be the first of Americans from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

SpaceX will be the first private company to put astronauts in orbit. Riding aboard the new SpaceX Dragon capsule for the historic flight will be veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, bound for the International Space Station.

Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m.

