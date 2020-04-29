Augusta mayor sets webinar for small businesses hurt by outbreak

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. on Thursday will co-host webinar that includes COVID-19 economic updates for small businesses.

Davis will co-host it with Ashley Bell, the Small Business Administration regional administrator and entrepreneurship policy adviser for the White House Opportunity & Revitalization Council.

The webinar will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday and feature COVID-19 response and recovery updates from the federal and local level, including updates on the Paycheck Protection Program.

Participants can access the link at http://ow.ly/Y07b50zqJO8.

Panelists will share information about:

• How to work with your banker to withstand economic hardship.

• How to navigate local business networks and resources.

• What to expect from the economy.

Panelists will include:

• Jay Forrester, regional president of South State Bank.

• Dr. Richard Franza, dean of the James M. Hull College of Business and professor of management at Augusta University.

• Sue Parr, president and CEO of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce.

“This webinar will provide helpful information about how to access federal and local resources for small businesses,” Davis said in a statement. “Coronavirus has impacted businesses and families and it is important to connect our business community with resources to help them weather the storm.”

Guests in the webinar will be able to ask questions, if time permits.

The event will be the first in a series of coronavirus-related webinars Davis will host weekly through May 21 covering topics for small businesses, local families and those interested in learning about response to COVID-19 and local impact of the virus.

For additional information, contact Maria Cook at mcook@augustaga.gov or 706-821-1831.

