Augusta man wanted for making terroristic threats

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say made some sort of threat.

31-year-old Robert Kenneth Williams is wanted for three counts of terroristic threats and acts after an incident on January 8th.

Deputies say Williams is known to frequent hotels on Washington Road with different women.

The suspect is known to have a gun on him, and he could be driving a black Infinity I-30.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

