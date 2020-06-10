Do you recognize this man? He's sought in Aiken slaying of 22-year-old

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Christopher Curtis Forman

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Authorities say they have identified a suspect in an Aiken murder case earlier this month.

Deputies responded to 560 Shiloh Heights Road on June 1 after a 911 caller told dispatchers she and her friend were hurt in an assault by a man.

Deputies found Bryson Washington, 22 unresponsive in a bedroom, and he was later pronounced dead.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken County Coroner’s Office started investigating.

The sheriff’s agency said Wednesday that investigators have identified the suspect as Christopher Curtis Forman, 28, of Augusta, Ga. He is wanted on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities, who said he should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or to provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

