Robbie to the Rescue: GA man saves deer stuck in mud as social media cheers him for saving one of 'God's creatures'

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta man saved a deer stuck in the Savannah River over the weekend. The deer was in the mud and he managed to get it out and on his kayak and back to land.

“It was struggling and bleeding,” Rob Pavey said, who saved the deer, said. “Small deer make a bleeding sound almost like a calf. It's very loud and sad."

You may know Pavey as the former writer of the hunting and wildlife section for The Augusta Chronicle. He's used to telling stories about animals -- not being in them.

“It was over here in the mud probably 2/3rds of the way across the cove and it was sunken up to its chin,” Pavey said.

Pavey says his neighbor called him, asking if he could rescue the deer. Once he saw it, he was on it.

“It was too shallow to launch a kayak at the boat ramp, so I launched it off of our dock where our bigger boat is and paddled over to it,” Pavey said.

Pavey got as close as he could, then got in the water.

“I was able to paddle within about 15 feet of it, and then once I got out of the boat, I was using the boat as buoyancy, and I had chest waders, and I didn't want the mud to come up over my waders,” Pavey said.

Standing in the water, Pavey used his paddle and a cloth strap to rescue the deer.

“I was able to use the long -- I have like a 90-inch kayak paddle --- and use that to reach out and put it around the deer’s neck, and it was just kinda sitting there staring at me," Pavey said.

He pulled it closer and put it in his kayak, then got it back on land with his neighbor's help.

“She happened to be home, and she came out and helped us lift the deer out of the boat, out of the kayak onto the dock, and I carried it up into the yard,” Pavey said.

Before Pavey could even hose the deer off, she was gone, appearing to be uninjured and happy to be free.

Now, there’s a deer story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved