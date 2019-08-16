Augusta man missing after leaving a hospital

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after he left the hospital.

Jay Jennings left University Hospital around 7:50 a.m. Friday and was last seen on the 1400 block of Walton Way walking near 15th Street.

Jennings was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts, and green flip flop sandals. He was undergoing testing for an unknown medical condition at the hospital.

Anyone who has seen Jennings is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

