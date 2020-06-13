Augusta man arrested in Aiken County stabbing that killed 1, injured 1

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Christopher Curtis Forman and the scene of the fatal stabbing in Aiken.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Authorities have arrested an Augusta man in connection with an Aiken County fatal stabbing earlier this month.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the Savannah Police Department, acting on a tip, arrested Christopher Curtis Forman, 28, of Augusta, at the home of a relative. After his arrest early Friday afternoon, Forman was taken to Chatham County jail and held pending an extradition hearing, authorities said.

Forman was wanted on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric M. Abdullah.

MORE LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE

• 15-year-old accused of killing cousin, injuring another in shooting

• What we now know about death of Augusta 12-year-old boy

The stabbing was reported around 6:30 a.m. June 1 in the 560 Shiloh Heights Road when a 911 caller told dispatchers she and her friend were hurt in an assault by a man.

Deputies found Bryson Washington, 22, of Aiken, unresponsive in a bedroom, and he was later pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with laceration injuries. An infant in the home was not injured.

The sheriff’s agency said earlier this week that investigators had identified Forman as the suspect in the incident.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

