Augusta man accused of trying to burn down home with wife and 6 kids inside

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta man was arrested after trying to set his home on fire with his wife and her six kids inside it, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident in the 2000 block of Starnes Street was reported just after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Authorities said an arriving officer was told that George Arno Lyons, 50, had attempted to burn down the residence by first pouring vegetable oil in the house and lighting it with a piece of paper. The oil put out the flame, so he tried using gasoline instead, authorities reported.

A responding officer wrote in a report: “I observed that both Mr. and Mrs. Lyons both had oil and gas on their shoes and feet. The substance on Mrs. Lyons' feet was splattered below her ankles, indicating to me that it was likely transferred to her feet from walking in the oil. The oil on Mr. Lyons' feet and legs was much higher, starting at his knees and running down, indicating he likely poured it. I walked through the house and observed an empty gas can, three empty oil containers, and two charred pieces of paper in the entryway to the kitchen. The entirety of the floor of the residence, to include the kitchen, bathroom, living room, and master bedroom, was coated in oil and a small amount of gasoline. The mattress of the bed in the residence was also doused with oil.”

Lyons was arrested and charged with four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count of terrorist threats and acts, according to the sheriff’s agency.

