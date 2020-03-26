Augusta man accused of abusing child who suffered 2 broken bones

Thursday, March 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of abusing a child who was taken to a hospital with broken bones, according to authorities.

On March 18, a 21-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both of Augusta, were told by a private doctor to take the victim to a hospital due to bruising on the left leg, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, X-rays revealed that the child’s left femur and left fibula were fractured, according to the sheriff’s agency.

A Georgia Division of Family & Children Services caseworker was called to the scene and took custody of the victim, according to authorities.

The caseworker said the injuries were not consistent with an accident and were the result of abuse, according to authorities.

According to Richmond County jail records, John Logan Scritchfield was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of cruelty to children in the first degree. He was in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

Custody of the victim was later given to the child’s grandparents, authorities reported.

