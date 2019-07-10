Augusta man, 23, charged with murder in May shooting

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in the death of a 24-year-old back in May.

Patrick Lanier Noble, Jr., 23, was arrested on July 8th and charged with the murder of Sanquan Sims.

Sims was found shot on Vandivere Road on May 23rd around 5:11 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Noble is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, and he has a state court bench warrant.

