Augusta leaders strike 10-year deal for acts at Lake Olmstead Stadium for Masters Week

Lake Olmstead Stadium will soon be the site of entertainment during Masters Week. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta leaders have struck a deal to bring in more entertainment options for Masters Week.

The deal promises to bring in more events throughout the year along with making improvements to the former home of the Augusta Greenjackets.

Think a possibly a removable dome roof, or maybe a grand stage -- all the works. In a matter of months, the area around Lake Olmstead will be transformed into an entertainment destination in April and every April after that.

It's part of Augusta's deal with C4 Live. The company based out of Las Vegas knows how to throw a party.

It’s a 10-year agreement to bring in big acts and events to Lake Olmstead Stadium. Not to mention the city had already been working for the past year to turn it into an amphitheater that attracts people from all over the region.

The company is also committing to spending hundreds of thousands each year for structure upgrades -- improvements Augusta will benefit from year-round.

If you ask city leaders, the added bonus is how much the taxpayer is not paying.

“The best part about this entire thing is the investment that C4 Live has agreed to make into Lake Olmstead. They're looking at over a million dollars over the next few years into that facility which is something that is honestly, the taxpayers won’t have to fund that so to me this is a win-win for Augusta,” District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said.

The group tells the city they'll work to bring in entertainment options about 10 other times throughout the year. Those details still need to be figured out.

In the weeks to com, the city will release more details. C4 Live will be in charge of releasing dates and times for events during Masters Week.

