Augusta leaders still trying to figure out who responds to 911 calls

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta leaders are still trying to figure out who gets to respond to your 911 calls.

The Augusta-Richmond County Fire Department and Gold Cross are working together to do it, but the state council says Gold Cross is still in charge.

Back in December, the mayor sent a letter to the council, asking them to reconsider and let the fire department respond to the calls. Since then, some commissioners have gone to state council meetings to go against the mayor's request.

Commission was divided on whether this entire situation was mishandled.

“We speak for the citizens of Augusta,” District 10 Commissioner John Clarke said. “We don’t have an agenda, other than the right thing to do for the citizens of Augusta. We want everything above board and out in the open.”

