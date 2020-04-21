Augusta leaders say they are 'handcuffed' by Gov. Brian Kemp's order to reopen some businesses

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta city leaders are calling Gov. Brian Kemp's move to reopen portions of the state's economy "duplicitous."

Mayor Hardie Davis says the move is confusing since there is still a shelter-in-place order telling people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but reopening businesses encourages people to come out.

No matter which way you look at, there are many considerations here.

Small businesses need customers and cash flow. Families need employment to stay afloat. Plus, the state is still requiring social distancing within businesses and still recommending you only go out if you can safely interact with the public.

However, mayors across Georgia are arguing they should be able to make the call for their individual cities.

Mayor Davis said there is no local data here showing the curve is flattened. He’s worried about a peak in cases.

“One the things in our conversations with Gov. Kemp, we encouraged him to not doing anything that would impair our ability to lead our cities. And there’s something called ‘home rule,'" Davis said.

“We find ourselves at a place of being effectively handcuffed. We’re the ones closest to the people in the city. We’re the ones that they trust to lead the communities not only with information but what posture we should be in with re-opening."

Mayors are scheduled to have a conference call with the governor on Wednesday. They want him to reconsider. Meanwhile, leaders in Augusta are encouraging to say home unless it’s for essential activity.

