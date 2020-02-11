Augusta leaders opt against allowing Savannah Riverkeeper to join lock and dam lawsuit

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta leaders turned down an opportunity to allow the Savannah Riverkeeper group to join their lock and dam lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Attorneys working for commission received a request from the Riverkeeper to join the litigation.

Augusta-Richmond County leaders had three options from this point: allow the Riverkeeper to join the suit, say nothing, or say no and provide a reason.

City leaders opted for option three, and said their reason was that they believed the Riverkeeper is more aligned with the Corps on the issue of the lock and dam and they believe it would be more appropriate for them to join the Corps' side.

South Carolina leaders have also opted against allowing the Riverkeeper to join the lawsuit, citing previous "bad/poor experiences with the Riverkeeper's involvement."

Ultimately, a judge will decide if the Riverkeeper is allowed on.

