Monday, March 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta will be getting a few more direct flights as a result of Masters week.

According to airport officials, Delta is offering a direct flight from New York City's LaGuardia Airport to the Garden City.

American Airlines is also offering direct flights to Augusta from Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami and Boston.

Those flights are expected to take place during the week of the Masters from April 7 - 13.

