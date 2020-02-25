Augusta gets new Human Resources Director

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

(News 12 at 11)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- The city of Augusta has a new Human Resources Director, after the position was left unfulfilled for more than a year.

Today in a committee meeting, commissioners welcomed the new HR Director, Anita Rookard who comes to Augusta from Rockhill, South Carolina. The city says Rookard has two decades of experience in Human Resources.

Prior to Rookard coming on board, the position was one the city struggled to keep filled. Commissioners voted to fire the last director back in 2018.

News 12 has reported about the embattled history of the position within the city. There were three different directors in only a matter of four years, two of the three resigned.

Commission spent the last year conducting the hiring process, later narrowing down the pool of candidates to three people, Rookard emerged as the finalist.

Tuesday was her first committee meeting with leaders.