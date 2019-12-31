Fire officials: Winds, ladder cause minor fire after circuit panel shorted out

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire Department is working a structure fire at a business on Walton Way.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the scene around 11:05 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire started after two workers were on the roof of the business when winds blew their ladder off.

The ladder, officials say, struck an electrical wire and caused a circuit panel to short out.

No one was injured and damage is minor.

More on this story as it develops.

