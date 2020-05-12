Augusta fire chief tests negative for coronavirus

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta's fire chief has tested negative for coronavirus.

After Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree tested positive for the virus, Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James volunteered to be tested, as he had recent interactions with Roundtree.

On Monday, James was tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru site at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

His test results were negative for COVID-19.

FREE TESTS | Free testing offered across CSRA in next few days

“I have spoken to Sheriff Roundtree, and he told me that he is asymptomatic and currently self-isolating,” James said. “I wish him a speedy recovery, but his recent test proves this virus is more widespread within Augusta than we may think.”

Augusta Fire/EMA will hold a public COVID-19 testing event on Friday at Lamar Milledge Elementary School. Testing will be offered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. People can pre-register for a test by calling 311. Walk-ups will also be welcomed, but will have to longer wait time.

