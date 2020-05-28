Augusta farmers markets will close due to department budget

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Agriculture is planning to close the Augusta State Farmers’ Market along with four others starting September 1.

Georgia operates nine of these markets across the state, the Agriculture Commissioner is planning to close the markets as part of the plan to curtail his department’s budget.

From the commissioner:

"The cut positions for the farmers market proposal would be 15, with plans to reassign some employees in other open positions. And while the farmers markets in these areas operate year-round, most are only utilized in a very seasonal manner and do not turn a profit. In fact, the projected losses for the proposed markets for fiscal year 2021 would be $143,131.98."

About the Augusta State Farmers’ Market:

Established in 1942, the Augusta State Farmers’ Market historically offers a rich tradition of providing both retail and wholesale Georgia Grown fresh fruits and vegetables to local restaurants, grocers and the general public.

Attractions, such as a Garden Center, Homemade Canned and Baked items, Seafood, Pumpkin, Seasonal Garland, Wreath, and Christmas Tree sales are available for your shopping pleasure.

Our facility actively participates in Community Programs to include: Youth Organization Groups, Educational School Tours and County Fair Exhibits while also providing economic growth to the local community with commercial beef and dairy distribution centers.

