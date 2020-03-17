Augusta doctors set up compact offices to make health visits easier

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Flu season has many confused about what's the coronavirus and what's not. If you feel symptoms, the best thing to do is call the doctor, and some local doctors are getting creative with how they'll see you.

Doctors are taking extra steps to keep themselves, along with their patients, safe. Tents have been set up like compact doctor's offices, stacked with gloves, tongue depressors, anything they would need. It's all to keep patients out of the cramped space inside and into the open air.

And when people pull up to Dr. Lamberts and Dr. Boland's office, things may look a little different.

"First off when patients come in they knock on the door and they sit down in our rocking chairs upfront and then our nurses take the vital signs out front," Robert Lamberts, a local Augusta doctor, said.

Dr. Lamberts says patients who are feeling symptoms should call ahead. For those who need to come to the office, they won't really go inside at all.

The CDC says the best medicine is social distancing and the open air.

"This is a throwback to the time I spent the last 10 years in the army. I was a public health director," Dr. Edward Boland said.

Boland says they used M.A.S.H units when preparing for SARS and MERS, so the doctors decided to pitch a tent and set up an outdoor office.

"We're using sunshine and fresh air as a disinfectant," Boland said. "We're keeping people away from the inside of our cramped clinic where there would be a whole lot more surfaces to disinfect."

The doctors say taking measures like this is necessary to slow the spread-- especially because test kits are hard to come by.

"Doctors know this is just the tip of the iceberg, we're probably going to be dealing with this for months to come," Dr. Lamberts said.

Dr. Lamberts says they did have a patient who showed symptoms that appeared to be consistent with the coronavirus. Testing was done last week but they haven't heard back yet. They believe due to the lack of testing kits, it's likely there are more cases out there than what has being reported.

