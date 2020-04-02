Augusta distillery focusing on hand sanitizer for first responders, essential business employees

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The coronavirus pandemic has made cleaning products absolutely essential for anyone who has to travel outside their homes for work.

Hand sanitizer has almost become a form of currency. But one Augusta distillery has shut down its brewing operations in an effort to help.

Second City Distilling Company says they've halted production of their spirits and are now focusing exclusively on producing hand sanitizer for "first responders and business operating with essential personnel."

However, the hand sanitizer is not currently available to the general public.

