Borders close on Augusta couple on a trip to Honduras

Friday, March 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the national borders continue to close around the world, many Americans are finding themselves trapped overseas with no idea of when they’ll return.

Those are the feelings of one Augusta couple who took a trip to Honduras a month ago.

Rodger and Margaret Murchison left Augusta for Honduras without any worries.

Now, they’re trying to find a way out.

"We want to come home. We have a son and daughter. We have four grandchildren. We want to come home and be with them,” the couple said.

The couple are missionaries and made the trip to give others a chance to go back home. But things changed quickly during their trip.

A change like a nationwide lockdown. The Honduran border closed, and not even a private plane could get the Murchison couple out. Yet, the couple wasn’t alarmed.

“My wife and I, we are not overly concerned. We didn't panic, and we aren't panicking now,” Rodger said.

In fact, the couple is still serving at the International Christian Fellowship Church. They are ministering to local hospitals and leading bible studies. Rodger is even preaching online.

“I'm trying to be as positive and upbeat knowing that my faith is going to keep me strong,” he said.

The spouses are each over 70-years-old and the risk of getting sick is in Honduras is too high.

“It is a third-world country and the medical facilities in some ways are very delicate and fragile,” the couple said.

More than 700 North American missionaries are stuck in Honduras just like them.

“We really pray that President Trump will not close the borders until most of the Americans who want to get home can get home,” they said.

For the couple, the problem isn’t just about them, but rather something bigger.

"It's about how the world is trying to deal with this crisis. We are one couple who is trying to deal with this in a positive way,” they said.

