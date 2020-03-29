Augusta couple returns to U.S. after being stuck in Honduras during mission trip

Sunday, March 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta couple is back home after being stuck in Honduras by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodger and Margaret Murchison left Augusta for Honduras and planned to stay for a month doing mission work.

But they couldn't get home once international borders started closing due to the coronavirus crisis.

The couple are missionaries and made the trip to give another pastor a chance to go back home. While in Honduras, they ministered in local hospitals and led Bible studies.

But things changed quickly during their trip.

The Honduran border closed, and not even a private plane could get the Murchisons out.

That changed late last week when they were able to return home.

