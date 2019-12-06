Augusta couple claims to have one of the most decorated houses on the block

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Talk about overachievers – one Augusta couple says they’re the most decorated house on Crane Ferry!

They’ve got so many lights, they’ve decided to have a party.

Tom and Sylvia Rezner have really out done themselves with the Christmas decorations. It was 7 days of work, but the couple says it’s all worth it.

Tom says he has always decorated his home for Christmas.

“I’ve had Christmas lights for as long as I can remember,” Tom said.

Tom says his Christmas decorations have grown tremendously over the past 5 years.

“Because he keeps thinking of something else he wants to do,” Sylvia said.

So how much does it cost to keep this house lit? Tom says their bill does go up during December – about an extra $200 – but the final cost is truly mind-bending.

“Oh, probably about $1,500,” Tom said.

Now that the lights are on, the Rezners say it’s time to prepare for their Christmas party tomorrow night.

“We invite folks from church, and, of course, you have to invite the neighbors,” Tom said.

