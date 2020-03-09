Georgians stuck on a cruise ship after coronavirus cases appear on board

Monday, March 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta couple and other Georgians were stuck for nearly a week after a coronavirus outbreak on their cruise ship.

Teresa Johnson and her husband booked their trip on the Grand Princess almost a year ago. It was their thirteenth cruise and every year, traveling somewhere new for their anniversary. They were set to go to Hawaii from February 21st to March 7th.

"It's been 50 years since I've been there. I was very excited to go back to see what it would look like," Johnson said.

Teresa and her husband sailed to visit the spot where her dad served in the military and where her sister was born. However, on their way home, their trip got a little extended.

"We received a letter in our state room from the captain," Johnson said. "That there was a cluster of patients, former passengers who had been on the previous cruise to Mexico that had contracted the coronavirus."

The Johnson's and the rest of the 3,400 people on the ship have been quarantined for more than a week. Teresa says she and her husband are lucky they have a room with a balcony on the 12th deck.

"If you have an inside cabin and you've been quarantined since Thursday, those people I know are dying to get off and I don't blame them, I'd be in the same boat," she said.

The Grand Princess cruise ship that carried dozens of coronavirus patients on board was set to dock this afternoon in Oakland, California. Among the Americans on that ship, 34 Georgians also remained stuck for about a week. Some of the passengers from Georgia will be taken to the Dobbins Air Reserve base outside of Atlanta.

Teresa says she's excited to get home to her family, but they still have fourteen days in isolation once they get to Dobbins. Teresa says she will be glad to be on land.

"I would love to see my family, my sons, my granddaughter. I would really love to see them," she said.

All of the passengers will be tested before leaving the ship. Those showing symptoms or people will get off first, followed by California residents. Other Americans are expected to get off last but all passengers will be quarantined.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.