Augusta couple accused of producing child pornography

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A couple have been charged with producing child pornography and child molestation.

Kenneth Shawn King, 35, and Crystal King, 33, were both arrested in connection with a Dec. 1, 2019 incident.

Kenneth is charged with computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention while Crystal is charged with child molestation.

The incident in question was recorded by Kenneth, according to officials.

