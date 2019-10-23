Augusta commissioners not on the same page about Depot Project

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Depot Project is supposed to be one of biggest developments for Augusta. The project is set to begin construction in January.

But right now, leaders aren't all on the same page. One commissioner is holding a press conference about it.

For as many stories that are written on this old train doors, there are just as many looming over the Depot Project.

"So not only is it misinformation and misunderstanding among us, it seems to be it's internal between the DDA as well as the developers as well," said Ben Hasan, Augusta commission, district 6.

"And its been disappointing how we as a city have been acting with the information we've been provided," said Sean Frantom, Augusta commission, district 7

The depot developers were to turn in about 14 documents by June. The downtown development authority says they did.

"They have fulfilled all their obligations, they have all the financing ready to go and approved," said Frantom.

But some leaders say they've been waiting for more, like the proforma, a document that shows how much money the project would actually make.

"Several of us said to him for the last 6 months we have been asking for a proforma," said Hasan.

Commissioner Hasan says it’s the key document missing, claiming it'll ensure the project brings in the big bucks for Augusta.

News 12 reached out to all 10 commissioners, 6 of them got back with us. Most of those who say they still need more questions answered.

Not to mention, the commission still must approve a 500-space parking plan for Unysis before anything could go forward. But ultimately, most leaders expressed the city has put in too much time, to let the train project derail.

"As a city, we just need to do our job, trust the process, trust the DDA, because again there's so much lack of trust in how this process is," said Hasan.

