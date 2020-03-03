Augusta commissioners must cut down SPLOST ‘wish list’

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

(News 12 at 11)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)— SPLOST 8 study sessions for Augusta Commission continue through May but right now, leaders are having a tough time cutting down their ‘wish list’ of projects.

“It’s like Christmas, you want a bunch of things but you only end up getting one or two,” said District 10 Commissioner John Clarke. He told News 12, the current ideas and the price tag for each is just too much. The commissioner argues there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done when it comes to prioritizing.

Today was just another workshop before final decisions come for what projects should be done under SPLOST 8. As it stands now, the city has proposals like $75 million dollar road resurfacing improvements, $14 million to building a Juvenile Justice Center for the county’s Juvenile Court, and even a James Brown Conference Center possibly to replace the Dyess Park Center—though currently only $6 million is being proposed for Dyess Park building upgrades.

Augusta will only receive roughly $250 million from this round of SPLOST so the city must narrow down which projects should be done beginning in 2021 and their estimated costs.

In July, the full commission will pass a resolution list of proposals but ultimately the decision goes to ballot. The public will vote on the list in the November election.