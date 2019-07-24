Augusta commissioner facing multiple allegations, prior complaints on file

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Commissioner Sammie Sias is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, taking government money, and mistreating children. All of which the District 4 leader says are untrue.

Outside of Jamestown Community Center on a Wednesday, it's quiet except for the sounds of one young man playing basketball on the court.

He's a former summer camper of the Jamestown center, a center Sias heads. Yziquan Wise was a camper since he was a 10-year-old, he's now 18.

"Caring, wise, hardworking," is how the 18-year-old described Sias. It's far from the descriptions used in Tuesday's allegations made by a now former employee.

Wise says he's never witnessed Sias mistreating kids at Jamestown Community Center while he was there. Adding, "I don't think

that's something he would do based on my experience with Mr. Sias,"

After former employee Willa Hilton made claims that Sias made kids run in very high temperatures as punishment, that Sias used a paddle as a means of threat, and also engaged in sexual misconduct with employees, News 12 wanted to find out more about the summer camp.

The front door has a red sign that reads the door is lock, and to knock. So, we did.

An employee answered the door for a brief moment but closed it after we introduced ourselves as News 12. So, we knocked again.

Augusta Government reporter Ciara Cummings asked, "When will Mr. Sias be here." The camp employee responded, "Any comments

need to go through the Augusta Legal Department."

We asked the legal department but the office told us, they cannot comment on any of these claims.

The District 4 commissioner is accused of taking SPLOST money throughout both of his terms, inviting an employee to sleep with him in the office, watching pornography in the office, and mistreating kids causing them to allegedly fear for their life.

Sias told News 12 on the phone the claims are "absolutely untrue."

The former employee, Willa Hilton, says the claims are "absolutely true."

News 12 was able to confirm, families have filed complaints against the commissioner as early as 2015. Among the accusations, one family said Sias allegedly locked a kid in a room, drew the blinds closed, then cursed the kid out.

Officials like the Richmond County Sheriff's Office say they are not doing any criminal investigations on incidents at Jamestown. RCSO says there is no supporting evidence for a criminal investigation into the the commissioner.

The Department of Family and Children Services says they are not investigating either. A representative from the local DFACS office says they do not investigate summer camps, instead their investigations focus on caregivers, families, and parents.

In terms of allegedly misused SPLOST money, the latest financial reports show by 2018 about $247,566 was dedicated to Jamestown Park. But those current records neither show how that money was spent, nor who specifically spent it.

News 12 reached out to commissioners and at least three tell us the city needs to open an investigation. Leaders say they will likely talk about it in a legal session this upcoming Tuesday.

The GBI office tells us they only investigate situations like this one if the city requests it.

On Friday at 3 p.m. Commissioner Sias is hosting a press conference at the Augusta Municipal Building.

