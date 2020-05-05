Augusta commission votes in favor of COVID-19 small business plan, against $2M in virus-related expenses

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta leaders have given approval to a plan to help small businesses deal with the fallout of COVID-19.

In commission on Tuesday, city leaders approved a small business relief program designed to help small business leaders.

Originally the city looked at offering up to $15,000 to a small business. The money will allow small businesses to cover expenses like salaries, building leases, or inventory products. Initial guidelines state it’d act as a loan, but considering the pandemic, it could be deferred or forgiven.

Also in commission, the city of Augusta expects to get reimbursed from the federal government on all its COVID related expenses. As a result, the city was considering setting aside an extra $2 million for a COVID specific budget. But that idea was voted down today.

A previous version of this story noted that commissioners had voted down the funds. This story has since been updated.

