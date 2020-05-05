Augusta commission votes against COVID-19 aid package for small businesses

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta leaders have voted against a $2 million COVID-19 aid plan for small businesses.

The economic damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic is still being calculated, but small business owners across the nation are feeling the pinch right now.

Originally the city was looking at offering up to $15,000 to a small business. The initiative could have provided relief at least for some businesses.

