Augusta city leaders holding 10 a.m. news conference to update on COVID-19

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta city leaders will be talking up the latest on their COVID-19 response at a news conference Tuesday morning.

That news conference is set for 10 a.m. and will have remarks from Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.

Davis last spoke on COVID-19 over a week ago when he issued an executive order shutting down many businesses to help enforce CDC social distancing guidelines.

Since then, Davis has been calling fellow city leaders from around the region to gauge the response to the virus.

Many city leaders in Columbia, Charleston, Atlanta, and Savannah have issued stricter stay-at-home orders to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

