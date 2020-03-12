Augusta city leaders discuss plans moving forward

March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT)-- The mayor's reception was cancelled today, and as of now the tournament is still happening.

City leaders held a special meeting today to talk about other plans moving forward.

City officials say the purpose of today's meeting was to let the public know what's going on, and what they're doing to prepare.

It's a group effort and everyone in the community must play their part.

"We see this virus is spreading very fast and following instructions is key," said Fire Chief Christopher James.

There are currently no cases of COVID 19 in Augusta, and officials say if we take proper precautions we may not be affected by the virus at all.

"We are going to go out and carry on our lives like we normally would but with precaution," said District Commissioner Dennis Williams.

He says they are still putting plans into play.

The city has ordered 11 sanitizing stations, and they have tightened protocols for local custodians.

They are now cleaning and using disinfectant on each surface shortly afterwards.

They also made a plan to rank employees and categorize them to determine measures to keep them safe.

They are starting with employees that are high risk like police officers.

Then they will go to the low risk employees like dispatchers who have less face to face engagement with the public.

"The stress that it generates is bad for their health and is not needed," said Williams.

City leaders are still discussing whether to cancel more events, and we should know more by tomorrow.

