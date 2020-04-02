Augusta city leaders awaiting copy of Georgia's shelter-in-place order to help enforce it

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) — Augusta city leaders are waiting on a copy of the shelter-in-place order from Gov. Brian Kemp.

Much of the same will continue to happen -- closure of non-essential businesses and no physical group gatherings publicly or

privately.

When commission met Thursday — virtually — they reinforced this as an urgent need.

The only thing certain, commission said, is more change in the city in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve got to get this under control,” one city leader said.

Although leaders are still waiting on the specific definitions in the statewide shelter-in-place, they say they believe it’ll look similar to what Augusta has already seen.

“I think we’re going to wait and hear what the governor has to say,” District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom said. “I think what we did in Richmond County two Saturdays ago with basically kind of shutting it down somewhat, I think there probably won’t be that much change in Richmond County.”

Non-essential businesses will remain closed like salons or retail shops,but places like grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open.

Group gatherings — whether public or private — should not happen.

“I just want to make sure as a city we are all on the same sheet of music,” District 4 Commissioner Sammie Sias said.

Bottom line is that Augusta leaders say sheltering in place means staying home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave for important items.

Current medical data points to Georgia experiencing a coronavirus peak on April 23, but leaders say the goal is social distancing as much as possible to lessen COVID-19’s impact.

“It’s really hard to tell right now because the numbers are going up because there is more testing that’s being done,” District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said. “I think we’re still going to have to wait and see what the curve ultimately looks like.”

City leaders, meanwhile, say they are prepared to shelter in place as long as needed and implement legal penalties to enforce it.

