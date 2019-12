Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A man wanted for a bank robbery that happened in Augusta has been found in Los Angeles.

John Vaught was located and arrested in LA this week.

Deputies say John Dalton Vaught was involved in a robbery at South State Bank on Wheeler Road on Nov. 25th.

No further details about his capture have been released.

