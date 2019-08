Saturday, August 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In preparation for Hurricane Dorian evacuee pets, the Augusta Animal Shelter is hosting their first ever pop-up shelter on Sunday called "Make room FUR Dorian".

The pop-up shelter will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 4164 Mack Lane.

The "Make room FUR Dorian" pre-hurricane special adoption event will have several animals up for adoption for $25.