Film Augusta and Columbia County wants more production coming to our area

Saturday, March 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As Augusta becomes more attractive to the movie industry, city leaders worked to show film managers why they should choose the River Region in the future.

It was a partner effort between Film Augusta and Film Columbia County.

The film commissioners showed location managers from Atlanta around the best spots in the area.

Everyone here remembers "The Mule" and "El Dorado," but city leaders say that was just the beginning.

This tour was a way to encourage film markers to come outside the Atlanta area to see what opportunities we have here.

Film Augusta say this could have a major impact on our area.

From the old Augusta jail to neighborhoods like River Woods,

people like Ted Hussey say it's time our area gets the recognition it deserves.

"Well it's nice to show what Augusta can have," said Hussey.

They brought in several film scouts location managers from Atlanta.

"We want more of that production coming here, we want to see more movies more films coming into the market," said Robbie Bennett.

Film Augusta and Film Columbia County highlighted the most unique parts of the river region.

"In Columbia County there are a lot of parks and park facilities," said Bennett.

Scouts say it's the small-town southern feel that draws them in, and spots like the Savannah River Rapids and the Daniel Field Airport make them want to stay.

"It creates jobs, it creates opportunity, and it creates an economic impact," said Bennett

For years film makers chose Atlanta, but now Augusta's Film team says they think they could change that.

