EMS Zone | re-bid, new bidders?

Tuesday, September 2, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- If it feels like the conversation surrounding the ambulance zone is getting repetitive, that's because it can be. But this week, plans to contract out ambulances are moving forward--after being pushed back one week ago.

That old saying "out with the old, and in with the new," it applies here, sort of. A re-bid for ambulance providers is out after the first one was canceled.

Augusta Fire issued the first proposal two weeks ago, asking companies if they'd like to be contracted out-- if the city wins the EMS zone come November. That plan is call an RFP or Request for Proposal. In simple terms-- companies respond to it by placing bids. Think of it as staking a claim.

Five ambulance companies placed bids but in the end, two of the companies were disqualified: South Star and Grady EMS.

Officials are not required to give us a specific reason as to why a company is disqualified or why the whole process would be canceled-- but there are many reasons, listed on the city's website, that a company or the process could be sidelined.

One of them--conflict of interest. Last week emails showed conversations between the fire department's lawyer and one of the disqualified bidders Grady EMS--talking about "a 911 proposal," weeks before a bid proposal went out.

Lawyer Jody Smitherman says it had nothing to do with the bid at all. Adding, to assume so would be inappropriate.

News 12 found a different issue after taking a closer look into the EMS zone. We found, in order to run 911 emergency calls--an ambulance provider has to be specifically licensed in the region where they want to respond to emergencies.

According to the Department of Health, Grady EMS is not even allowed to respond to your 911 emergencies in Richmond County.

"Grady is not a zoned provider for Region 6. Because of this, they cannot transport 911 calls in Region 6," DPH said. "Only zoned service providers can provide 911 transports." Though DPH says Grady can't take your 911 calls due to it's license, it is allowed to do hospital-to-hospital calls.

Nonetheless, a new bid proposal is out--any company wanting to place a bid must do so by Friday, Oct.5th. Commissioners will review the bids the following Tuesday.

Tuesday, September 24, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta commissioners were supposed to make decisions Tuesday about how ambulances respond to you in an emergency, but that's now on hold.

The Augusta Fire Department planned to contract out different ambulance companies if it won control over the EMS zone.

Augusta Fire sent out an invitation, called an RFP, to nearly 200 companies. Only five companies applied.

Tuesday, commissioners were supposed to choose between the five, but two companies were disqualified. Now the whole process is canceled.

The fire chief tells News 12 they're going to try again, but now they're under tighter deadlines.

“This RFP would help us chose a vendor that would work with us, and it shortens the time that we get to work with that vendor to put an application together to put it in,” said Chief Chris James.

The fire department wants those new bids to be in by the end of October.

Monday, September 24, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- On Tuesday, commissioners are supposed to approve ambulance contractors from a "bidder's list," companies that want to work in Richmond County if the city were to win the zone. But two ambulance bidders find themselves disqualified from the running.

This comes after a Gold Cross open records request.

"In a way that the service breaks even." In a Thursday workshop session, City Administrator Janice Allen explained what the goal looks like for Richmond County. "Not to make any money, but not to lose any."

If you've been following, you know that the city wants to take the zone from Gold Cross. Augusta Fire EMA would be in charge of it all.

Contracting out companies to work alongside it. So, Augusta Fire EMA sent out a request for a proposal, or RFP to see who'd be in interested.

RFP #19-350 was sent to almost two hundred ambulance companies via mail, and online registries. Only five ambulance providers placed bids, or submitted applications, to be a part of the city's ambulance contracting system.

A system, where instead of Gold Cross being the only emergency service provider for Richmond County, many different providers

could work in the county--responding to your calls.

Grady EMS, Capital City, Amerimed, Central EMS, and South Star put in applications--bids. On Friday, Grady and South Star were disqualified.

The Procurement Department is in charge of making sure all companies submitting bids to any RFP follows the rules and submit all documents. Think of Procurement

as the gatekeeper. It was Procurement that flagged Grady and South Star for being "non-compliant."

While there are a multitude of reasons for why a company would be non-compliant, this decision comes shortly after Gold Cross gave

city leaders and the media records that show emails between the Fire Chief's lawyer and one of the now disqualified bidders, Grady.

News 12 looked into rules the Procurement Department enforces. Among the rules is a section titled conflict of interests--it details how city employees should not engage in the RFP bidding process. That includes talking with bidders or talking about the bidding.

Gold Cross shared documents of the email exchange between the fire chief's lawyer, Jody Smitherman, and the Senior Divisional Manager of Grady EMS, Dan Gates.

The emails were about one month before the proposal process, and Smitherman says they had nothing to do with the proposal process.

On August 8, Dan Gates emailed the chief's lawyer, "Do you have the EMS data for the last year that we can look at to develop a proposal for Augusta 911?"

Smitherman responded, "Please find attached the information that was provided by 911."

We asked Smitherman did this relate to the EMS zone, also known as the Augusta 911 zone proposal. Smitherman said in a statement, "I do not see anything in Mr. Gates request that references any RFP." Adding, "Several inappropriate assumptions would need to be made to come to that conclusion."

Still, Grady EMS finds itself among the companies disqualified.

We're waiting on an official statement from Procurement.

UPDATE

Friday, September 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- The mayor said the special-called workshop session would come to a "hard stop" at 1:24 p.m. While it finished with one minute to spare, discussions surrounding the EMS Zone and Augusta Fire's ambulance fees are far from over.

The purpose of the workshop, as stated by City Administrator Janice Allen, was to offer enough understanding so that Commissioners can vote on RFP 19-350. This RFP or Request for Proposal is about two things: billing guidelines and rates when Augusta Fire responds to medical calls, and choosing EMS vendors (ambulance companies) that would be contracted by the city--if the city wins the zone.

Winning the EMS zone means having control over who responds to emergency calls in Richmond County. Currently Gold Cross is in control, it's the only company that comes out to your 911 call. Between October 12-22nd, any ambulance provider can apply to take the control from Gold Cross.

The city, via Augusta Fire, is getting ready to submit an application for control. Instead of Augusta Fire running all the 911 calls on its own, it wants a network of ambulance providers. That's the current plan on the table--to contract out ambulance companies to work along side Augusta Fire's own ambulance service. Ambulance providers interested in being contracted by the city (via Augusta Fire) were to submit plans or "bids" by today, Sept 21.

Triple A Medic, Gold Cross, Grady EMS, Excelsior Ambulance Service, American Medical Response (AMR), and Priority Care were notified about an application to be a part of the contracting plan (RFP 19-350).

Which brings us back to today's meeting-- a workshop to go over how the zone would work. The city admin hoped a deep dive into the fees and the zone would get commissioners ready to vote this Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Tuesday's vote will cover which ambulance companies will be able to respond to calls in Richmond County, and how much you pay for it.

The vote will also decide how much you would pay if the Augusta Fire ambulance responds to your call instead of another ambulance company.

But bottom line, no official decisions were made today.

Thursday, September 20, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- The debate over the ambulance zone is as hot as the flames Augusta Fire puts out. The sparks are flying with commission, Chief James, a lawsuit, and of course, money, all at the forefront.

Chief James has stood by his claim that the city should be the zone provider. He says there would be more accountability.

Based on the discussions in both committee and commission meetings, city leaders seem to wonder who is holding the Chief accountable.

Two really big topics are at the center of the fuss-- the RFP bidding process, which closes Friday, and fees August Fire wants to set if they respond to your medical call, regardless if gets the zone.

"The motion was on the agenda to pass a fee structure but there's no fee structure in the agenda." Commissioner Hasan continued, "you have to come up with it pretty much out of your hip pocket."

Hasan is talking about the chief. The commissioner explained he, along with his colleagues, did not see the fees ahead of the meeting. Claiming, it was not until the Chief was asked at podium 'where are the fees,' that a list of fees popped up. Hasan argues there was a lack of transparency, that commissioners should continuously be in the loop.

But Chief James said in a Tuesday interview, "We don't move until they have voted so, we follow the instructions of commission."

Yet, the question some leaders are still asking: are all the rules being followed to take over the zone?

Commissioner Guilfoyle asked Chief James which Ambulance companies has he talked to about the zone. James named Priority Care, South Star, AMR, Grady, and a few others. But the chief says it was neither during the RFP process nor about the RFP process.

An RFP or a Request For Proposal is the city's bidding process. The latest one from Augusta Fire is RFP #19-350. It's a 39-page document

where ambulance companies can submit an explanation of their rates, billing, and service, at a chance to be contracted out by the City. That's if the City wins the zone come November. RFP 19-350 also says any ambulance service that wants to be contracted by the city has to have a logo on its trucks that states it is in full support of Augusta Fire.

Considering Gold Cross filed a lawsuit that says the EMS Zone process has been tainted, corrupted, and needs to start all over, future timelines could change.

This is not the first Gold Cross lawsuit involving the EMS zone.

In fact, in 2014 the EMS Council voted to give the city, or Augusta Fire, the zone. But a state judge came back in 2015 to reverse it. The judge cited Gold Cross was "light years ahead" of the fire department.

Fast forward three years later, the city is hoping a network of ambulances will give it a better chance at winning the zone.

Along with the proposal of contracting ambulances out-- at least $517,000 from the Fire Department has been spent in preparation.

That's $39,000 annually to a new EMS Director for Augusta Fire, South Star EMS Training for fire crews-- a two-year contract at $23,125, and $455, 216 towards two new ambulances.

The chief hopes all of this will now put the city "light years" ahead of the competition.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- If it wasn't clear before, it is now, the city is in the ambulance business. During today's meeting that was solidified--and other things, like rate structures and fees, were not. Also in the ambulance debacle is a lawsuit filed on Monday by Gold Cross.

Commissioner Fennoy asked Fire Chief Chris James if Augusta is in the ambulance business. The chief affirmed it. Fennoy's follow-up question was 'why.' In an interview after the meeting, the Chief offered an answer.

"I believe that if the city of Augusta is the zone provider, that you'll have more accountability." Sticking to his position, he says, that if the city wins the zone, it'll be in control of setting response times, fees, and rules.

That brings us back to the topic that lasted nearly an hour at commission-- the fire department's fees for responding to ambulance calls.

Augusta Fire Department (AFD) says it has responded to 337 EMS calls in the last month, citing 36 of them involving transporting patients. If you ask the Fire Chief, that is potentially 36 missed opportunities to send a bill.

While some city leaders like Commissioner Hasan and Commissioner Frantom argue there's been a lack of transparency, the chief counters each move has been done with commission's approval.

AFD now wants commissioners to approve an $1150 fee plus $16.50 per mile if it responds to your call. Or, a flat fee of $200 if you end up not needing an ambulance ride. Yet, city leaders say they need more time to review the fees.

Time is something that's running out, considering bids are out.

"The RFP has been put out and distributed, Gold Cross has received the RFP as well."

RFPs or Request for Proposals are now open to any ambulance service that wants to be contracted out by the city--if the city wins the zone in November. The EMS Region 6 Council recommends who should get the zone to the Department of Health.

If the EMS Region 6 Council puts the city in charge of the Richmond County EMS zone, Chief James' plan is to have many different ambulance services answering calls. No longer just Gold Cross responding to your medical emergency.

If a company wants to be a part of the Chief's plan, they have to submit proposal forms (RFPs) by Friday, September 21.

Contracting ambulances out is what the city is calling a "system approach."

"When you have a system approach with the government as a part of managing it," He continued, "it allows you to have a better negotiating position with any company." Adding, "you're in a better position if the company wants to pull out, leave, or do something different, you're in a better position to respond to that."

More companies in the mix can lead to faster response times, according to Chief James who cites another city in Georgia as an example of the approach-- Columbus. He says the Columbus response time is at 6 minutes, instead of Gold Cross's 9 to 10 minute response time.

Based on a national study of EMS response times, the average is about 8 to 12 minutes.

"It's about being purely able to provide adequate services to the citizens." The chief went on, "That's what our goal is."

The rates, the fees, the zone-- all of it is still up in the air.

This comes after Gold Cross filed a lawsuit against Region 6 EMS council on Monday, claiming Chief James was supposed to recuse himself in the EMS council’s decision-making process because he is the chairman of the council. The Gold Cross lawsuit alleges the chief has been and still is involved in the decision making. It claims he’s using his relationship with council members as a means to influence the EMS Zone vote.