Augusta accident hurts pedestrian, leaves car upside-down

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A vehicle flipped Wednesday when the driver tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian, but there were no major injuries, according to authorities.

At 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian on Gordon Highway at Skyview Drive.

Deputies learned a pedestrian had been struck by a northbound black Honda Accord while crossing the highway, according to the agency.

The driver tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian, and this caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and flip, damaging a fire hydrant.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle did not suffer any major injuries and the pedestrian is believed to have a broken arm, according to authorities.

