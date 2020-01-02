Augusta Utilities bills are going up starting soon

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Utilities customers will be seeing their bills going up on the first bill of 2020.

According to the utility company, rates will be increased by 3 percent from the 2019 rates.

The increase, AU says, is to continue funding capital improvements to the system without a bond issue.

