Augusta University women's basketball team reflects on Kobe Bryant and Gigi's death

Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The sudden death of Kobe Bryant, Gigi, and nine other people in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves all around the world on Sunday. It hit a little closer to home for Augusta Univerisity's women's basketball team as they took some time to reflect on them and the "Mamba Mentality."

"It really did hurt me." said Kennedi Manning who is actually number 24 on the women's basketball team. "I couldn't wait to watch her grow up and be in the WNBA."

Many of the players shared the same feelings. They watched Gigi's highlights videos, picking up some of the things she had learned so quickly.

"At 13 she was just amazing." said Kennedi.

Kennedi's teammate, Jaelyn Autman was shooting a video when she got the group message from her coach sharing the news.

"I turned my head sideways and I just said "No!"

Even though Gigi was young, Jaelyn could see that she was talented beyond her years.

"To see her pick up through social media." Jaelyn said as she reflected. "I used to be like "Oh that's Gigi!"

It made her think even more about women in sports and the ones who came before her who inspire her.

"It makes me feel that I can do it and I'm unstoppable just like they are." Jaelyn said.

As they were practicing for the game, the head coach offered some words of wisdom to her team.

"In life you're going to face challenges." said Coach Green. "Just like on the basketball court, you have to find a way to overcome them."

Coach Green wanted to make sure her team understood that life is precious. She said to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them to be able to play basketball with each other and enjoy.

The biggest takeaway the team had was to enjoy the game while they could.

"Being a woman in basketball..." Jaelyn said as she laughed to herself. "#BeatingTheOdds."

