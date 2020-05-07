Augusta University welcomes donations of cloth masks

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crafters looking for a way to help during the COVID-19 crisis now have a way to share their talents with Augusta University Health.

Many residents, church and community groups in the Augusta area are sewing cloth face masks for family and friends, and some have asked to donate them to AU Health. The medical center is now welcoming those donations.

“Our community is just so kind and giving, and they want to continue to support AU Health," Julie Moretz, associate vice president of Patient- and Family-Centered Care, said in the release.

Donated cloth masks will be distributed to patients and their support persons, as well as the nonclinical staff who need masks but do not need to wear N-95 surgical masks.

To donate, please place masks in individual plastic bags, such as sandwich bags. Call the Center for Patient- and Family-Centered Care at 706-721-7322 prior to arrival, and bring donations to the B entrance of the hospital, on 15th Street. A member of the staff will meet you at the curb to pick up your donation.

