Augusta University to host virtual commencement ceremony

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University will host a virtual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, to honor Spring 2020 graduates. A live stream is available.

The in-person ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

The ceremony will feature Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, executive vice president and provost Dr. Gretchen Caughman, student speaker Jenny Smeragliuolo and representatives from each academic college. Graduates will also have the option to participate in an in-person ceremony in the fall.

