Augusta University students return to U.S. after being trapped in Peru by coronavirus

Thursday, March 26, 2020

These students from Augusta University have finally made it back to the U.S. after being trapped in Peru when that country closed its borders.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Seven Augusta University students are back in the United States after being stuck in Peru during the coronavirus pandemic.

After traveling to Cusco, Peru, they ended up being trapped there when coronavirus cases there started to spike and airlines started canceling flights.

They had no luck, then things got worse after Peru closed its borders early last week.

But they’re back on U.S. soil now.

“We are officially back in the US, Miami to be exact!” student Erin Hill posted on Facebook early Thursday.

“At 12:00 AM we received an email saying that we were on the next flight from Cusco and that we should report to the airport by 8:30 AM. Good thing we were up! We were a little nervous because the day before we were supposed to leave and all flights were grounded. But not today, no today we made it back! God is good, all the time!”

Hill wrote: “I've never experienced anything quite like this trip or today in/outside the airport trying to get home. Many times we didn't think that we were going to make it, but we did!”

Hill said she couldn’t thank people enough for all the prayers, effort, work and time they put in to help the students get home.

“I'm extremely blessed to be surrounded by people who don't just read a Facebook plea but instead take action,” she wrote. “I will never forget all of your kind words.”

She called the ordeal the most humbling experience she’s ever been through, but added that she’s never felt so grateful.

“There are still many Americans left in Peru and we must continue to advocate for them and assure that they have the same opportunity to come home!!” she wrote.

“The fight doesn't stop” just because the students are home, she wrote.

