Augusta University sets new record with Freshmen class

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's back to school at Augusta University, and students started moving into the dorms Friday evening.

This year's freshmen class is expected to be the largest in University history. University administrators hope enrollment only continues to grow.

Their goal is to have 16,000 students enrolled by 2030. This past school year, they had just over 9,000 enrolled.

Provost Gretchen Caughman say there are several steps the University is taking to try to achieve this goal. The first is new faculty and staff hires.

They also say they are in the early planning and development phases of building a new parking deck and residence hall on the Health Sciences campus.

A new residence hall would be especially significant, because according to the University, residence capacity was at 104% this past school year.

As far as the Medical College of Georgia, they hope that a new program will boost MCG's ranking from the ninth largest medical school in the country to the fourth largest.

