Wedmesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A virtual town hall meeting is planned Thursday for the Augusta University and AU Health community.

In an effort to keep our community informed and safe during the global coronavirus pandemic, leaders will provide updates on campus planning efforts for fall semester.

You can watch the live stream at 10 a.m. at my.augusta.edu/stream.

Questions can be submitted to mediarelations@augusta.edu.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.