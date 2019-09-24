Augusta University holds lemonade stand to raise funds for a cure for cancer

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A lemonade stand was held at Augusta University on Tuesday to raise money for research for a cure for cancer.

The goal was to raise $800, which is equivalent to two full days of research.

The stand was a part of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, named after a little girl with cancer who started her own lemonade stands at four years old to raise funds for a cure.

"It started with a four year old little girl that wanted to host a lemonade stand to help her doctors to help other kids that had cancer,” sais Caryn Bird, a PhD student at Augusta University.

While Alex may have lost her battle, her legacy lives on through the now nationwide organization, reaching all the way to Augusta.

"My boss is funded partially through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, and so that's how I started to get more involved,” Bird said.

Bird is one of many holding stands throughout September, with a goal of raising $1 million by the end of the month.

"That's a month long campaign during childhood cancer awareness month, to raise awareness as well as funding for childhood cancer," Bird said

Bird encourages anyone who's able to host their own lemonade stand for Alex's foundation.

She said it can be as simple as setting up a table in your front yard.

