Augusta University gains $100,000 for its COVID-19 war chest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University has gained $100,000 to help its battle against COVID-19 with a donation by online fax-filing company TaxSlayer to the university's emergency response fund.

“Our thanks go out to TaxSlayer and the TaxSlayer Foundation, as their $100,000 donation is helping Augusta University mount an extraordinary response during an extraordinary time,” university President Brooks A. Keel said in a news release.

“Augusta University serves the entire state in our role as Georgia’s only public academic medical center, and as Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced, our expanded partnerships will offer more testing opportunities for all Georgians,” Keel said. “While we rise to the challenge and help lead the fight against this pandemic, our community supporters are more vital than ever.”

While TaxSlayer serves customers across the nation, the company is committed to supporting the local communities where its staff lives and works.

“We feel it is our responsibility to help out during these times,” said Brian Rhodes, president and CEO of TaxSlayer. “TaxSlayer relies on the support of this community, and now it is our time to provide support. We hope our contribution will prompt others to join in this effort, because we are in this together.”

Augusta University Health has played a large role in the regional response to coronavirus, with the university's telemedicine screening mobile application available to all of Georgia and parts of South Carolina free of charge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Patients who receive a positive screening are referred to a specimen collection site near their home. AU Health operates two of these drive-thru locations, which currently perform more than 100 tests per day.

An additional partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health and Georgia National Guard will help coordinate centralized scheduling for Georgia’s nearly 40 COVID-19 specimen point of collection sites. The Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University will also provide 3D printed nasal swabs statewide to support the effort.

AU Health needs additional equipment and supplies to greatly increase testing capacity within onsite labs, with a projected goal of performing 1,000-1,500 tests a day to meet the significant demand.

“TaxSlayer’s donation will support the work of not only our doctors and nurses on the front lines, but also those working behind the scenes, such as our lab professionals and facilities teams,” said Augusta University Health CEO Katrina Keefer. “Community partners like TaxSlayer are crucial to helping Augusta University Health continue leading in the fight against coronavirus.”

Augusta University has established an Emergency Response Fund to meet the current and rapidly emerging needs. For more information, go to the giving website at https://www.augusta.edu/giving/covid-19, email philanthropy@augusta.edu or call 706-721-4001.

